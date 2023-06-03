Amalgamated Bank Buys 4,825 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,666,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,395,000 after buying an additional 128,567 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IART opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

