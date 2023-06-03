Amalgamated Bank Buys 968 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $46.67 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

