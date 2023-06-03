Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.6 %

JHG stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $488.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

