Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in News were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of News by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of News by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in News by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.