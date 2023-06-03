Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

