Amalgamated Bank Has $2.74 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of Kemper worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kemper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Kemper Trading Up 2.0 %

KMPR opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -27.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In related news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.