Amalgamated Bank Has $2.86 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

