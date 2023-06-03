Amalgamated Bank Has $2.91 Million Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

