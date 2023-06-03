Amalgamated Bank Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of F5 by 174.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,004. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $146.75 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average is $144.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

