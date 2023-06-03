Amalgamated Bank Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Azenta worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $141,290,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,606,000 after buying an additional 1,177,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,502,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,966,000 after buying an additional 401,828 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Azenta Price Performance
Shares of AZTA opened at $44.21 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AZTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.