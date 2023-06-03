Amalgamated Bank Has $3.22 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 184,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after buying an additional 332,118 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,127 shares of company stock worth $195,783. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

