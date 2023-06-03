Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.