Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Stories

