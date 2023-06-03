Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Power Integrations Price Performance

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at $51,473,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at $51,473,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $126,442.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,097 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,820 shares of company stock worth $5,374,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

See Also

