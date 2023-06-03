Amalgamated Bank Purchases 16,418 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 130,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XPO by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 223,013 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $11,722,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded XPO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.16. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $50.14.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

