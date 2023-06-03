Amalgamated Bank Purchases 669 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Maximus worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after purchasing an additional 567,203 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,732,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $83.21 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

