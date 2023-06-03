Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

