Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of Lumentum worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

