Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

ORA stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

