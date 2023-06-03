Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,926 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

AAL opened at $14.87 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

