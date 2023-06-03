Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.