Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 321,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

