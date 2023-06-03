American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,386,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,056,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 558,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after acquiring an additional 473,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 372,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

