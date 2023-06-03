American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after buying an additional 3,501,617 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,467,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,790,000 after purchasing an additional 685,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NYSE AM opened at $10.71 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

