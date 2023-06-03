American International Group Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,483 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

