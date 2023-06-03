American International Group Inc. Has $5.11 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

