American International Group Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $112.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

