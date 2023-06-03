American International Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of KB Home worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $45.69 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

