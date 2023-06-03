American International Group Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 15,396.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,270 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Westlake by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Westlake by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.