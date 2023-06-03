American International Group Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lumentum by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,700,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.