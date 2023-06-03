American International Group Inc. Has $5.70 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 207,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Verger Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7,049,823.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,480,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,375,000 after buying an additional 1,480,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

