American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $34,751,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6,229.0% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 443,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 436,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,089,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,086,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $70.57.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

