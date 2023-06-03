American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 992,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 692,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

