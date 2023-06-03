American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Fulton Financial worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,467 shares of company stock worth $274,013. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

