American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,708 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

