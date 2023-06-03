American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,736 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $293.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.