American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average of $156.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,170 shares of company stock valued at $44,498,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

