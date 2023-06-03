American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,656,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares in the company, valued at $712,656,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,796,022. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.69. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

