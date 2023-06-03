American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

