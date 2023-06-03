American International Group Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $135.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average of $143.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

