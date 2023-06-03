American International Group Inc. Sells 1,419 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Commvault Systems by 30,821.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $281,727.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $281,727.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $267,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,400.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

