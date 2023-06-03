American International Group Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cable One worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cable One by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $623.68 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $602.70 and a 1 year high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $678.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.63.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.85 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,104.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

