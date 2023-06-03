American International Group Inc. Sells 2,103 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Ingevity worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $46.52 and a 52-week high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

