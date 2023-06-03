American International Group Inc. Sells 3,239 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

