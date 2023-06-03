American International Group Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

