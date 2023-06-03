American International Group Inc. Sells 6,860 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Avnet worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Avnet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

