American International Group Inc. Sells 9,543 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Equitrans Midstream worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $9.08 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.