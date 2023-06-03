AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 3.8 %

AMN stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

