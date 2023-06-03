AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Down 0.3 %
AXR stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. AMREP has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
