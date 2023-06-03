AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Down 0.3 %

AXR stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. AMREP has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Articles

