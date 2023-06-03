Amyris Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,623 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 6,507 put options.
Amyris Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Amyris has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.86.
Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amyris
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 265.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 109.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Articles
